Arrests Made in Burglary Case

On 4/27/17, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to a burglary that had occurred at 1000 W Washington St in Mt Pleasant IA. It was determined that suspects had stolen numerous guns and other items.

Following a year and half investigation, it was determined that Tyler Forbess age 22 of Mt Pleasant and Isaac Sawyer age 36 of Mt Pleasant were the ones who had stolen the items. They were both charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree, a Class C Felony.

Forbess was arrested on the gun charges in the spring of 2018 after numerous burglary charges from the previous year. After his arrest several of the guns were recovered.

On 7/11/18 Isaac Sawyer was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.

There are still several guns missing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department.

The Mt Pleasant PD was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation was successful partially as a result of concerned citizens assisting by calling in suspicious activity. Mt Pleasant Police continues to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.