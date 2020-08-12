Arrest Warrant Issued for Stolen Vehicle Suspect

An arrest warrant with a $50,000 cash only bond has been issued for Mary Bella Brooks, age 42, following an incident in Washington early Sunday, August 2, 2020. Brooks lists an address in Des Moines.

The Washington Police Department has identified Brooks as the driver of a vehicle stopped near the intersection of North 15th Ave and East 2nd Street about 12:25am on August 2nd.

After learning the vehicle driven by Brooks was stolen from Des Moines, the officer asked Brooks to exit the vehicle. Instead, she drove away from the scene, dragging the officer with the vehicle. The officer received minor injuries and was treated and released from the Washington County Hospital. Brooks provided the officer with false information regarding her identity during the traffic stop.

She later abandoned the stolen vehicle in Washington and is believed to have stolen a tan 2007 Ford Escape. The Ford Escape was recovered by Des Moines Police about 3am on August 10, 2020.

With assistance from the Iowa Department of Corrections Probation/Parole and the Des Moines Police Department, the Washington Police Department identified Brooks as the driver of the vehicle and the following felony charges have been filed:

Theft Second Degree (Possession of Stolen vehicle)

Assault While Participating in a Felony

Assault on Peace Officer using a Dangerous Weapon

Interference with Official Acts Using a Dangerous Weapon

In addition, Brooks is charged with an Aggravated Misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury and four traffic violations.

The investigation continues and additional charges are pending the receipt of DCI Lab results.

Anyone with information on the location of Brooks is asked to contact Washington County Communications at 319-653-2107 or their local law enforcement agency. She has a unique star-shaped tattoo on her upper left forearm (see attached photo).

NOTE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.