Arrest Report

On November 29, 2019, at approximately 4:16AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office came upon a disabled vehicle located in the 1900 Grid of Franklin Avenue. After locating the vehicle, two subjects were found to be sleeping inside the vehicle. While a deputy was speaking with the two subjects in an attempt to identify them, the male subject fled from the scene on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, and the male subject was apprehended and taken into custody. The male subject was identified as Dakota John McKeown (26 years of age) of Niota, Illinois. He fled due to having two outstanding warrants for his arrest from other agencies in the state. Dakota was subsequently placed under arrest for the outstanding warrants. He was also charged with Interference with Official Acts and Providing False Identification to a Law Enforcement Official. Both charges are Simple Misdemeanors.