Arrest Report

On March 22, 2018 at approximately 11:33PM, a Henry County Deputy Sheriff performed a traffic stop on a white, 2008, Chrysler Town & Country van near the intersection of Hickory Avenue and Courtland Street next to the Country Club in Mount Pleasant, Iowa for improper lane usage. After an investigation, it was found that the driver, Dagan Whaley of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dagan was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Operating While Under the Influence 3rd Offense (Class D Felony) and Operating without an Ignition Interlock Device (Simple Misdemeanor). Dagan was also given citations for driving without a valid driver’s license, violating conditions of a restricted license, and improper lane usage.

Assisting the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with this traffic stop was the Mount Pleasant Police Department.