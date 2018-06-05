Arrest on Drug Charges

On June 1, 2018, at approximately 8:29PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black, 2010, Jeep Commander for traveling 81 M.P.H. in a 55 M.P.H. zone near the intersection of 160th Street and U.S. Highway 218. After an investigation, it was found that Heather McDaniel of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was in possession of marijuana. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office canine unit was called onto scene and a subsequent investigation revealed that McDaniel possessed a larger quantity of marijuana inside her vehicle.

Heather was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where she was also tested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. Heather was charged with a Controlled Substance Violation and Failing to Affix a Drug Stamp, both Class D Felonies. Heather was also cited for speeding and driving a non-registered vehicle. The impaired driving charge is pending test results.