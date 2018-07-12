Arrest Made in the Washington County Death Investigation



WASHINGTON, Iowa — On July 11, 2018, at approximately 10:00 PM, Clarence Dean Pedersen (age 64) of Washington, Iowa, was taken into custody pursuant to an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree under the Iowa Criminal Code 707.2(1)(A). Earlier that same day, Washington Police Department responded to a 911 call reference a suspicious death in an apartment complex located at 601 West Adams. Upon arrival, authorities located Ed Jones (age 70) within the apartment, deceased, with an apparent stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities also located a large fixed blade lying on Jones’ lap with apparent blood on the knife. Pedersen, Jones’ roommate, was interviewed as part of the investigation. Pedersen confirmed owning a knife similar in appearance to the knife found in the crime scene. Additionally, authorities located a handwritten note amongst Pedersen’s belongings, which stated, “Kill Ed”.

Pedersen is currently housed in the Washington County Jail and is scheduled for an initial appearance later today. First Degree Murder is a scheduled Class A felony and carries a mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

This investigation is cooperative effort by the Washington Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Attorney’s Office.