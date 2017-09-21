Arrest in Connection with Theft

On September 17, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a white Ford Ranger being taken without the registered owner’s permission, and stereo equipment being stolen from another vehicle. Early in the morning on September 18, 2017 Rachael Beard 37 years of age was located with the vehicle. The stolen stereo equipment was also located. During this Beard attempted to run away from Deputies. Beard was arrested for Operating without Owner’s Consent, Theft 4th, Violation of a No Contact Order, and Interference with Official Acts. This investigation is still on going and there are more charges possibly pending.