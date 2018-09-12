Arrest Follows Discovery of Stolen Vehicle

On September 11, 2018, at 4:44AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Burlington Police Department asking for assistance on locating a stolen vehicle near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. They reported that a tan Chevrolet Cruze was stolen during the night. Burlington P.D. had contacted OnStar and OnStar located the vehicle south of Mount Pleasant in a residential area.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the area. The vehicle was located near Cornell Drive, Mount Pleasant. After locating the vehicle, a male subject was found located walking in the area near the vehicle. The male subject was identified as Robert Beck of Danville, Iowa. Robert matched the description given of the suspected person whom stole the vehicle.

After an investigation, it was found that Robert stole the vehicle from Burlington, Iowa, and had driven here to Cornell Drive south of Mount Pleasant. Robert was placed under arrest and transported to Henry County Jail where he was charged with Theft in the Second Degree, this is a Class D Felony.