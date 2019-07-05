Arrest Following Pursuit

On July 3rd, 2019, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala, near the intersection of Highway 34 and Marsh Avenue. The vehicle fled from law enforcement reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A successful tire deflation device deployment was conducted near the intersection of Oakberry Avenue and Highway 34. The pursuit concluded in the 3300-grid of New London Road.

The driver, Shawn Smythe Jr, 29, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Reckless Driving, and several traffic citations. Smyth, and Maneeka KA Moody, 19, Chicago; were later charged with Motor Vehicle Theft 2nd Degree.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the New London Police Department.