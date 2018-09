Arrest During Booking

On September 2nd, 2018, at approximately 5:00 AM, Andrea Oatis, 34, of Salem, was being booked into the Henry County Jail. During a search of her property an item believed to be drug paraphernalia was located. Test indicated that the item was used as drug paraphernalia. As a result, Oatis was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.