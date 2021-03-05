Arrest After Sexual Assault Investigation

On March 5, at approximately 12:51AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault and the sheriff’s office subsequently began an investigation.

At approximately 5:30AM (03/05/21), a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of North Bergdahl Court in Mount Pleasant.

Upon investigation, Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse 3rd (class C felony); Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (class C felony); and Incest (class D felony).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Elias Rodriguez is currently being held on a $25,000 cash bond at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.