Arrest

On August 1st, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300-block of South Main Street in Salem to locate a male involved in a prior incident. The male subject, Jerry Bourquin Jr, 43 of Bridge Port, OH, was located and became uncooperative during the arrest. Jerry turned combative by kicking at Deputies. Jerry was charged with Assault of Person in Certain Occupations, a serious misdemeanor.