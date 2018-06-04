Arrest

On June 3rd, 2018, at approximately 2:05 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigated suspicious activity at the Saint Avenue Stop in Olds, IA. Upon investigation the Sheriff’s Office found that 22-year-old, Enrique Garza, of Burlington was squealing the tires of his vehicle in the parking lot. During the interaction an odor of marijuana was detected. Inside the vehicle a baggie of marijuana was located. Enrique was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and driving under suspension, a simple misdemeanor. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance was Fernando Madrigal, 19 of San Francisco, California.