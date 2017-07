Arrest

On July 22, 2017 at approximately 9:21PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 grid of 253rd Street for a report of an intoxicated male subject causing a disturbance. Upon investigation, Thomas Clark, 32 of Houghton, was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).