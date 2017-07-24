Arrest

On July 23 Henry County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for no front license plate in the 100 block of North Main in Salem. During this traffic stop the driver, Nathan Byrum, 26 years old was found to be driving with a Suspended License. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office K9 Uno was ran around the exterior of the vehicle to sniff for the odor of narcotics. Uno alerted to the vehicle where Deputies then located Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. Nathan Byrum was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving Under Suspension.