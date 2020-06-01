Arnold “Arnie” Wittmann

Arnold “Arnie” Wittmann, 73, of Grandview passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services for Arnie will be 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Arnold LeRoy Wittmann was born on July 8, 1946 in Grandview, Iowa, the son of Walter and Margaret Burdette (Delgar) Wittmann. Arnie was a graduate of L&M High School. On July 10, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Gloria Schmidt in Muscatine. Arnie had worked for Monsanto in Muscatine for over 33 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association. Arnie enjoyed cars, going to car shows, music, attending concerts and drag races. His greatest love was the time he spent with his family.

Arnie will be deeply missed by his children, Sherri Wittmann of Muscatine, Chris (Kim) Wittmann of Noblesville, Indiana and Eric Wittmann of Grandview; five grandchildren, Allan, Brooke, Kirra, Hannah and Vince and one great-grandchild, Emerson.

Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria in 2017 and two brothers, Burt and Harlan Wittmann.