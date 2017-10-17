Arleta Mae Rohdy

Arleta Mae Rohdy, 94, of Donnellson, Iowa passed away at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born June 26, 1923, she was the daughter of Edgar and Vivian (Grey) Hohl. On December 31, 1944, she married Charles Forrest Rohdy at the Primrose Church in Primrose, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2009.

Survivors include four children, Cheryl Jeane (Don) Lang of Donnellson, Iowa, Edwin Charles (Joan) Rohdy of Primrose, Iowa, Beth Ann (Ron) Hess of Houston, Texas, and Susan Kay Milano of Keller, Texas; seven grandchildren, Eric (Lori) Lang, James (Tessa) Lang, Sara (Travis) Kraus, Aaron (Shanna) Rohdy, Brianna Hess, Devon Hess, and Lauren Milano; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd Hohl of Fort Madison, Iowa and John Hohl of Manassas, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Arleta was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the Women’s Fellowship. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #474 for 60 years and the Pampered Pals Red Hat Society. Arleta was a 1942 graduate of Donnellson High School. She also graduated from the Quincy Business College. Arleta worked for Carroll Redfron Accounting Office and at the Donnellson Health Center for several years. She enjoyed nature, gardening, and playing cards and Rummikub. Arleta was a homemaker and caregiver. Above all else, she lived and loved to care for her family and others.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson, Iowa with Reverend Bob Molsberry officiating.

Burial will be at the Primrose Cemetery in rural Donnellson, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to the Primrose Cemetery or Camp Courageous.

Schmitz Funeral Home Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com