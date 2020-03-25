Area Youth Selected for Washington D.C. Trip

Congratulations to Hayley Chase of Danville and Layne Kiefer of Crawfordsville, winners of the Access Energy Cooperative 2020 Youth Tour Contest. This event is an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. June 18-24, sponsored by Access Energy Cooperative.

Hayley and Layne will join approximately 40 other Iowa students and nearly 1,000 students from across the country who have been selected by their electric cooperative to attend the annual Youth Tour.

Hayley is a sophomore at Danville Community High School and participates in large group speech, softball, choir and band. She volunteers on missions trips, LEO Club, and works at the Danville Care Center and Scooters.

A junior at WACO High School, Layne is the son of Robin and Tim Kiefer. He is active in Student Council, National Honor Society, orchestra and band. He is also involved in Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign, 4-H, Empower, and worked for Pizza Hut.

While on tour, Hayley and Layne will learn about American history and government. They will visit historical sights including monuments, museums, the U.S. Capitol, federal agencies and other points of interest. They will also have an opportunity to meet with their legislators in the House and Senate.

Access Energy Cooperative has been a part of the Youth Tour program for more than 50 years and currently selects two students each year to participate in the five-day trip. The students are selected through an application and interview process.