Area Youth Selected for Washington D.C. Trip

Evelyn Winer of Fairfield and Maddie Williamson of Mount Pleasant, have been selected to attend the 2018 Youth Tour on June 8-14. The event is an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. sponsored by Access Energy Cooperative.

Evelyn and Maddie will join approximately 40 other Iowa students and nearly 1,000 students from across the country who have been selected by their electric cooperative to attend the annual Youth Tour.

A sophomore at Maharishi School, Evelyn is the daughter of Carol Chesnutt and Paul Winer. She has been active in speech, student council, piano lessons, voice lessons, screenwriting and play production. She is also an active participant in the Interact Rotary Club.

Maddie is a junior at Mount Pleasant Community High School and is the daughter of Steve and Courtney Williamson. She participates in varsity basketball and track, and also has been involved in the Iowa Amateur Athletic Union basketball program for many years.

While on tour, Evelyn and Maddie will learn about American history and government. They will visit historical sights including monuments, museums, the U.S. Capitol, federal agencies and other points of interest. They will also have an opportunity to meet with their legislators in the House and Senate.

Access Energy Cooperative has been a part of the Youth Tour program for more than 50 years and currently selects two students each year to participate in the five-day trip. The students are selected through an application and interview process.

With its main office located in Mt. Pleasant, Access Energy Cooperative provides electric service to over 9,000 homes and businesses in 10 southeast Iowa counties.