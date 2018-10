Area Trick or Treat on Halloween

Mt. Pleasant Trick or Treat hours are 5 to 7 pm.

Henry County Health Center’s Park Place Elder Living invites area trick-or-treaters to visit Park Place on Halloween night. Park Place Elders will be passing out candy during Mt. Pleasant’s Trick-or-Treat Night from 5-7 p.m. Hope to see you there!

The Mt. Pleasant Community Highschool’s Interact Club will be holding Trick or Treat for Cans during regular Trick or Treat hours. Members of the group will go from door to door asking for non perishable food items instead of candy. All items collected will be donated to the Fellowship Cup.

New London Trick or Treat is from 5 to 7 pm. the Lions Club will provide hot dogs in the park from 5-6 pm.

Mediapolis Trick or Treat from 5-7 pm.

Danville Trick or Treat is from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Wayland Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 7 pm.