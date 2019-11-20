Area Thanksgiving Services & Dinners

Thanksgiving events

Oakland Mills Community Church will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the church on November 21st. The meal serving will start at 6:00 pm.

The Danville Churches Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday, November 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Danville United Methodist Church, 201 South Main. Carl Vass from the Danville Congregational United Church of Christ will bring the message. A Community choir will practice before the service at 5:30 p.m. with Nancy Edmisson directing. Everyone is welcome to join the choir. A special offering will be taken to help support the Danville Community School Lunch Program. The service is sponsored jointly by the Danville Congregational UCC, Danville First Baptist Church, Long Creek United Methodist Church & Danville United Methodist Church. Milton Christian Church is having a Thanksgiving Praise Service today at 7 pm. Songs and scripture to celebrate and thank the Lord for his blessings.

Salem Friends Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Meal for Salem and the surrounding area today from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Turkey with all the trimmings as well as pies and other desserts will be served. Everyone is invited to attend. Anyone needing a home delivered meal can call 319-258-4303.

The churches of Trenton extend an invitation to worship during the annual Trenton Community Thanksgiving service to be celebrated at 6:30 PM on Sunday evening, November 24. The host congregation this year is Trenton Missionary Church, located at the north edge of Trenton. This time of sharing will include a scripture message and special music of the season offered by musicians from the participating congregations of the Green Mound Church of God, the Trenton Missionary Church, and the Trenton United Methodist Church. Offering received will be divided between The Fellowship Cup and Tolson Community Action Center. This event is open to the public, and all interested friends and neighbors are invited to come share in giving thanks together. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.

The Winfield Lions Club will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield on Thursday, November 28, 2019. This is open to the public. Serving will be from 11:30 to 1:00. Reservations are encouraged by calling (319) 330-6108 or (319) 257-6750. Delivery and carry-out meals will be available. To contact the Winfield Lions on Thanksgiving Day call (319) 257-6711.Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone who does not have family in the area to come and enjoy the food and fellowship. Free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to help support the Winfield Boy Scouts, and provide eyeglasses to students in the community.

The New London community is hosting its 9th annual New London Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Most recently held at The Filling Station in New London, it will now be held at the New London Elementary School cafeteria. This event will be held on Thursday, November 28 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm. All are welcome to attend! Deliveries are available for New London and surrounding areas. Delivery reservations need to be made in advance by 3:00 pm, Wednesday, November 27. We are in need of monetary donations, as well as food donations (rolls and deserts). For more information please contact Annie Powel at 319.457.0110.

On Thursday November 28th from 11am-1pm a Thanksgiving meal can be delivered to you in the Keokuk area by calling 319-524-8329. The meal is provided & prepared by volunteers from the Tri-State area. If you have any questions or would like to help with preparations or deliveries that day please call the same number. This year only delivered meals will be available.

Mount Pleasant Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held again this year at the First United Methodist Church. The free dinner will be served from 11 am to 2 pm. Deliveries are available by calling 319-931-0973 or 319-931-4364. Everyone is welcome.