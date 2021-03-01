Area Students Advancing to State Speech

These area students received 1 ratings in the district individual speech contest this past weekend and will move on to the state contest:

Winfield Mt. Union:

Rachel Hampton-Poetry

Jadin Grieser-Poetry

Isabel Kann-Acting and Prose

Griffin Humphreys-Radio News Annoucing and Storytelling

Alli Humphreys-Expository Address

Dane Sweezer-Poetry

Dakota Silva-Prose

Chloe Fisher-Acting

Gabe Hemsworth-Prose

MPCHS:

Tristen Davis-Improv and Poetry

Owen Prough-Original Oratory

Maggi Fitzpatrick-Prose and After Dinner Speaking