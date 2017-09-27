Architect Selected for Jail Project

Wednesday morning the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Rich McNamee, and Midwest Construction Consultants finished interviewing architecture firms for the Henry County Law Center project. The Supervisors requested interviews with three of the four firms that submitted proposals. After the completion of interviews we there was a lengthy discussion of the candidate firms. Rick Weidner AIA, of Bennington, Nebraska was selected to provide architecture services for the project. The design portion of the project will begin soon.