Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course is Oct. 18

Register before Oct. 11 for fall commercial pesticide applicator training recertification

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County office will host an Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Oct. 18 CIC is the Henry County Extension Office. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Oct. 11 and $45 after Oct. 11. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Traci Vantiger at the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County office at 319-385-8126.

The course will provide continuing instruction credits for commercial and public pesticide applicators certified in categories 2 (Forest Pest Control), 5 (Aquatic Pest Control), 6 (Right-of-Way Pest Control), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). Topics to be covered are: safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment; lotus and purple loosestrife control; updates on bur oak blight and emerald ash borer; and managing Japanese stiltgrass. Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.