Application period for winter home heating assistance begins November 1

Iowa Utilities Board encourages qualified LIHEAP customers to continue paying toward monthly energy bills during winter moratorium

(Des Moines) – The home heating season is rapidly approaching and the Iowa Utilities Board reminds Iowans that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The annual application period runs from November 1 through April 30, with early applications accepted throughout October from households with elderly or disabled residents.

The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income families meet the partial cost of home heating through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Iowa law also protects qualified applicants who are the head of a household under LIHEAP or the weatherization assistance program from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service during the annual winter moratorium, November 1 and through April 1. Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the moratorium, the IUB urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection in the spring.

Eligibility for the federally funded LIHEAP program is based on household size and income. Interested applicants should review the federal income guidelines to determine whether they qualify, then apply at the community action agency serving their area. Heating assistance dollars for LIHEAP and the federally funded weatherization assistance program are limited.

For assistance, utility customers may contact their local utility company, or contact the Iowa Utilities Board Customer Service staff at 877.565.4450 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.

Learn more on the IUB’s LIHEAP web page, iub.iowa.gov/liheap, or through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap, or call 515.281.3861.