Annual Great Tastes Fundraiser Set for Friday, April 13

Burlington — The 12th annual Southeastern Community College (SCC) Foundation Great Tastes event is scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2018 at the PZAZZ! Convention & Event Center. The benefit begins at 6 p.m. with a two-hour wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar by Clay Huston, a pop-up jewelry store, and a silent auction. The live auction and dessert begin at 8 p.m., preceded by some special announcements.

Throughout the night, guests will enjoy wines, beers, ales, spirits and coffees from several different beverage purveyors. Tasting notes will be provided. Pzazz! chefs will feature a wide array of delicious hot and cold appetizers and desserts throughout the evening.

“Our goal is to raise $50,000 or more. Money raised supports the SCC Foundation Board Scholarships, instructional program mini-grants, facilities improvements, and other college projects,” Becky Rump, the executive director of institutional advancement, stated.

Charity auctioneers from Fraise Auction & Realty Company, will auction off items donated by employees, students, alumni, and friends of SCC. Auction items include gourmet dinners, trips, boat rides, original art pieces, handmade jewelry, baked goods, event and athletic tickets, and many other specialty items.

Individual tickets are $50 each in advance or $60 at the door. Tables for eight people may be sponsored for $500. These tables come with perks, including close proximity to the auction stage, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the opportunity to promote the sponsor’s business with their own table decorations. Raffle tickets for specialty items are $5 each or 5 for $20.

To order tickets or reserve sponsor seats, contact Julie Glasgow at the SCC Foundation Office 319-208-5062 or jglasgow@scciowa.edu.

Checks are to be made payable to Huckleberry Entertainment.

Tickets may also be purchased at SCC West Burlington campus Welcome Center, SCC Keokuk Campus Administrative Offices, Catfish Bend Casino, Cahill-Pribyl Jewelers in Keokuk, and from the following SCC Foundation Board Members: Camille Anderson, Renae Armentrout, Dr. Michael Ash, Dar Baum, Kari Bevans, Bob Cardoni, Kevin Carr, Mac Coffin, Peggy Collins, Frank Delaney, Paul Dennison, Terri Dowell, Phil Hecht, Tom Holtkamp, Jason Huffman, Suzanne Messer, Mary Moore, Moudy Nabulsi, Lisa Pribyl, Dana Rheinschmidt, Cristy Schmidt, Barb Smidt, Charlie Walsh, Sr., and Carlene Woodside.

To donate an item or service, contact Becky Rump at 319-208-5065 or brump@scciowa.edu.

For online ticket purchases or cash donations, visit www.scciowa.edu/foundation/great_tastes.aspx

