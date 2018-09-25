Annual College Fair Returns to SCC October 9

West Burlington – Southeastern Community College will host College Representative Day on Tuesday, October 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Loren Walker Arena on the West Burlington Campus. Area high school juniors, seniors, and their guardians are invited to attend to learn more about their college options.

The college fair is free and open to the public. The Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling is hosting the event.

Representatives from over 40 colleges, universities, and military branches will be in attendance. High school students and their guardians will have the opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships, and specific majors.

Dana Chrisman, Enrollment Coordinator at Southeastern Community College, says she is pleased to hold this fair at the college.

“This is a great opportunity for teens to see what is available to them,” Chrisman says. “It’s really helpful to them as they decide which path is the right one for them and how they can make higher education a reality.”

Attendees can register for this event at www.gotocollegefairs.com.

For more information, call Chrisman at (319) 208-5017.