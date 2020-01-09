Annual City Council Business

Written by Theresa Rose on January 9, 2020

The Mount Pleasant City Council will continue to meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 pm.  Voting on that was part of the annual business handled by the Council at the regular meeting Wednesday night.  Steve Engberg was appointed Mayor Pro Tem. There was a couple of adjustments to the make-up of the Council’s sub committees.  Each council member is required to be on three of the six standing committees.  They are:

Finance and Personnel….Engberg, Terry McWilliams and Bob Griffith

Sanitation….Matt Crull, Engberg and Griffith

Streets….Kent White, Jeff Batty and Engberg

Ordinance….Griffith, White and McWilliams

Public Safety…..McWilliams, Batty and Crull

Public Improvements/Utilities….Batty, Crull and White