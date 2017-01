Annual Black History Month Observance

February 11 the 22nd Annual African -American Celebration will hosted by Second Baptist Ministries, 801 E. Winfield Avenue in Mt. Pleasant. The meal will be served at noon. The program with keynote speaker Mt. Pleasant School Supt. John Henriksen is at 1pm. The public is invited to attend this special occasion in observance of Black History Month Event. Free will donation accepted