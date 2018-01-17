ANNUAL BALD EAGLE WATCH

An Eagle Watching Caravan will roll out of the Port of Burlington on Saturday, January 27 to count and watch eagles. The Des Moines County Conservation van will lead the caravan out from the Port of Burlington Welcome Center at 10:00 a.m., after a brief program on eagles.

The Eagle Watching Caravan will begin at the Port of Burlington Welcome Center at 10 a.m., and last approximately 2 hours. Participants may leave the group at any time. Participants should plan on driving their own vehicles or carpool with others. Birdwatchers will be given instruction in eagle identification and counting methods used for the survey. Binoculars will be available for loan. There is no fee or registration required for the program. For more information please contact Starr’s Cave Nature Center at (319) 753-5808.