Announce the 2018-2019 Henry County Leadership Class

ISU Extension and Outreach-Henry County and the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Today, we are pleased to announce the participants of the 2018-2019 Henry County Leadership Class. Henry County Leadership is designed to provide our community with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving this region.

As a skills-building program, Henry County Leadership aims to identify and motivate emerging community leaders; provide an educational experience with a strong emphasis on both leadership skills and community awareness; and challenge participants to apply their talents within their community while providing an opportunity to become involved. Congratulations to the 2018-2019 Henry County Leadership Class.

Jesse Aynes, Innovairre

Carrie Barbanera, Innovairre

Braden Blake, Wayland State Bank

Sarah Donnolly, Walmart Distribution

Nikki Fennern, Iowa Wesleyan University

Megan Fritz, Two Rivers Bank & Trust

Scot Lamm, Mount Pleasant Community Schools

Mikayla Mabeus, Mount Pleasant Area Chamber

Shelley Masterson, 5-Star Community Credit Union

Kelly Prickett, Southeastern Community College

Devan Rhum, Henry County Health Center

Julie Scott, Midwest Old Threshers

Anna Villareal, Iowa Wesleyan University

Normita Watson, Community 1st Credit Union

Thanks to a wonderful partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Henry County class members will experience three-hours of intense leadership training during each session. Following the leadership training, they will travel around the county to learn more about our community challenges and opportunities in Henry County. The nine sessions will include specific topics such as Education; Health Care & Social Services; Economic Development; Local Government, Crime and Safety; State Government; Arts, Culture & Tourism; and Agriculture. Classes will begin in October and conclude in May of 2019.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 345 businesses, organizations and individual members. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance encompasses the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.