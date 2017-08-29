Ann Strickler

Ann Strickler, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 27, 2017, in the emergency room at the Henry County Health Center.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A second visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2017, at Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory in Mason City. Private family burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery of Mason City. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Trenton Missionary Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born September 18, 1937, in Mason City, Ann was the daughter of Willis O. and Evelyn Fallows Patton. She was a 1955 graduate of Mason City High School and completed her education at Gulf Park College for Women, in Gulfport, MS. On July 13, 1968, Ann married James H. Strickler in Mason City.

Following college graduation, Ann worked for her father at the family business, Patton Real Estate. She then worked for House of Vision, first in Minneapolis and then in Chicago. When her son was born, Ann became a full-time mother and devoted herself to caring for her family. She moved with her husband to Mt. Pleasant in 2009.

Ann was a member of the Congregational Church in Mason City and the Lutheran Church in Willcox, AZ. She was a voracious reader and loved to paint. She enjoyed working crossword and picture puzzles. Visiting with friends was a favorite pastime of Ann’s.

Along with her loving husband, James, of 49 years, Ann is survived by a son, Michael (Peggy) Strickler of New Haven, CT and a grandson, Nathan Strickler, of New Haven, CT.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and twin sons, Richard and Ronald Strickler.