Ann Hoover

Ann Hoover, 98 of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, at her daughter’s home.

Family will receive friends, Friday, November 24, 2017 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m., also at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Father Paul Connolly, officiating. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Paws Animal Shelter in Ft. Madison, IA or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born July 22, 1919 in Burlington, IA, Ann Josephine was the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Wilburt Messmer. She was a graduate of Burlington High School. On October 18, 1941 she married Earl Hoover at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1991 at his home in Mt. Pleasant.

Ann and her husband farmed near Hillsboro, IA and Salem, IA. She and her husband retired from farming in 1967 and moved to Mt. Pleasant, IA. Mrs. Hoover worked at Kresge’s 5 and 10 Cent Store, Midwest Biscuit Factory and Wing’s Bakery.

She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and a member of Altar and Rosary Society. Ann was a cat lover. She enjoyed playing pinochle and crocheting.

Survivors include two sons, James (Jill) of Burlington, IA and William “Bill” (Dottie) of Wichita Falls, TX; two daughters, Teresa Friese of Wellman, IA and Delores (Gary) McMeins of Mt. Pleasant; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with her husband, Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Josephina Messmer and Margaret Johnson; two brothers, August Messmer, and Fritz Messmer; one son-in-law, Francis Friese; one grandson; and one great grandson.