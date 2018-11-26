Andrea Lynn Smithburg

Andrea Lynn Smithburg, 52, of Lawrenceville, Georgia and formerly of Salem passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018, at the Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem South Cemetery. Friends may call after noon on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.