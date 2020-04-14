Ana L. Seijo

Ana L. Seijo, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Grinnell Health Care Center, in Grinnell, IA.

Private funeral service and interment will be held. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers gifts of love and friendship may be given to Ana’s daughter, Carmen Alejandro, to be used according to the family’s wish. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born May 5, 1957, in San Juan, Puerto Rico Ana Lydia was the daughter of Pedro and Maria E. (Pagan) Seijo. She moved to New Jersey when she was four years old, where she was educated. Ana was married and divorced. She worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant while living in New Jersey. Throughout her life Ana lived in Wisconsin and North Dakota prior to moving to Mt. Pleasant.

A loving mother and mother-in-law, Ana was devoted to her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Jesus es el Camino. Ana was a fabulous cook and enjoyed dancing, singing, preaching, and sharing the gospel.

Sharing in Ana’s life were two daughters, Carmen (Marcelino) Alejandro and Ciara (David) Patino, both of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a son, Jesu Gonzalez of Portage, WI; her father, Pedro Seijo of Perth Amboy, NJ; and four grandchildren, Isabella Gonzalez, Andres Baez Jr., Jesu Gonzalez Jr., and Thalia Gonzalez.

Along with her mother, Ana was preceded in death by a son, Adrian Rodriguez; two brothers, Tony Seijo and Rafael Seijo; and a sister, Aida Pagan.