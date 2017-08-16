Amy Rene Richard

Amy Rene Richard 37, of Marengo and formerly of Wayland passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017, due to injuries from a car accident.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church rural Wayland. With Rev. Nathan Luitjens and Rev. Bob Hartzler officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be direct to her daughter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.