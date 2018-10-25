Amy Marie Keefe

Amy Marie Keefe, 50, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at her home.

She was born September 9, 1968, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Rodney and Lena (Aldridge) Link. On August 24, 1984, she married David E. Keefe in Anson, Missouri.

Survivors include her husband: David of Argyle; four children: Tony (Rosemary) Keefe of Donnellson, Cody (Erin) Keefe of Iowa City, Ashley Keefe of Argyle and Jessy (Sarah Strother) Keefe of Donnellson; seven grandchildren: Grayce, Elyjah, Finley, Ruxin, Chloe, Caden and Noah; parents: Rodney and Lena Link of Argyle; grandmother: Hazel Hawes of Argyle; four brothers and sisters: Tracy (Orville) Krogmeier of Denmark, Robin (Gerry) Ashton of Topeka, Kansas, John (Michelle) Fuger of Shanghai, China and Matt (Heather) Fuger of Donnellson; mother and father-in-law: Carolyn and Harold Pundt of Keokuk, Iowa and father-in-law: Larry Fuger of Plant City, Florida. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Amy was a 1986 graduate of Central Lee High School. She worked as a bus driver for Central Lee Schools, provided daycare in her home and taught Sunday School. She was a member of Argyle Presbyterian Church and the Teamsters Union Local 238. Amy enjoyed quilting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 29, 2018 at Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle with Pastor Shelby Whitney officiating.

Burial will be at the Keokuk National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.