Amy C. Menke

Amy C. Menke, 63, of Danville, formerly of West Point, Iowa, passed away 7:03 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born on January 21, 1957, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard G. “Tater” and Wanda D. (Harris) Menke.

Survivors include her “one and only” daughter: Audrey Menke of Danville; mother: Wanda Smith of Danville; one sister: Kris (Jeff) Burkle of Cedar Rapids; several nieces, nephews and cousins and five special kiddos: Clarabella, Hunter, Hayden, Brynlee and Alfred.

She was preceded in death by her father; step-father: Stuart L. Smith; two brothers: Joseph K. Menke, Michael J. Menke; two sisters: Patty (Howard) Ross, Marcia Smith and siblings in infancy.

Amy spent her childhood between West Point and Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1975. She then attended Kirkwood Community college and obtained her welding certificate. She worked at FMC for several years and served as a union steward. Amy then decided to return to West Point to assist her father and brother run the family farm. She worked as a welder on Pieper Farms and helped fabricate the twenty-four row planter. She also worked for APAC until they closed their doors. She then became the trusted newspaper delivery girl for the Daily Democrat and the Des Moines Register. She loved serving several friends as a bartender at the Corner Tap and Fat Annie’s. Amy was an avid Hawkeye fan and loved watching football, baseball and basketball. She enjoyed a good Euchre game, fishing, gazing at the moon and, above all, sharing a good laugh with her family and village.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. Attendees will be limited to fifteen people at a time.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Amy’s Memorial Service will be live streamed and posted on her Tribute Wall on our website: www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com under her Tribute Wall.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory for Great River Hospice.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com