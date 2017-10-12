Amanda Moore

Amanda Eilnor Moore, 99, of Keokuk, Iowa passed away at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Unity Point Health – Keokuk.

Born March 27, 1918 in Denmark, Iowa the daughter of John Daniel and Addie Mae (Seager) Sherwood. She married George James Fuget. He preceded her in death on April of 1949. She then married Joseph Moore, they later divorced.

Survivors include her four children: Anita (Roland) Wagner of Donnellson, Iowa, Carole (Ronald) McCannon of Keokuk, Iowa, Joseph (Rose) Moore of Donnellson, Iowa and Barbara Jean (Mike) Thompson of Argyle, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren; one sister: Eva Stansbury of Boone, Iowa; several great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: George; ex-husband: Joseph; one grandchild; six sisters: Marie Sherwood, Grace Andrews, Barbara Pieper, Rosie Thomas, Cecila Hymes and Regina Sherwood (in infancy); five brothers: Francis Sherwood, Joe Sherwood, Charlie Sherwood, Hank Sherwood and Dan Sherwood.

Amanda worked at the Iowa Ordiance Plant and Sheaffer Pen Company. She enjoyed gambling at the casinos, farming, animals (especially horses), baking cookies, pies and birthday cakes for her children and spending time with her grand-puppy “Rusty”.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 16, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Dawn Butler officiating.

Burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory to Keokuk Animal Services.

Schmitz Funeral Home Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

