Alzheimer’s Presentation at Sunrise Terrace

Sunrise Terrace, in cooperation with the Burlington, Iowa, office of the Alzheimer’s Association, has arranged to host a public service presentation to bring to the Winfield area the most current information on Alzheimer’s Disease. The speaker’s topic is in the area of knowing and recognizing the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease, and related disorders.

As the US population continues to age, and to enjoy longer lives, the prevalence of age-related memory disorders is expected to rise. The speaker will provide information to help identify if changes in behavior are the result of normal aging, or are indicators of a more serious problem.

It can be helpful to recognize the signs of difficulty early, and to identify treatment options. As with other diseases, early diagnosis and treatment may help delay the onset or reduce the effects of the disease.

Caregivers sometimes find themselves overwhelmed with changes in the relationship, to the point that it becomes challenging to continue. Having access to information, including coping strategies, can remove some of the anxiety that often accompanies the behavioral changes.

The time and date are 9:30 AM, Thursday January 19, at Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 706 W Central Ave in Winfield. So that we can prepare space, materials, and refreshments, please call 319-257-3303 to reserve your seat(s).

There is no charge for the presentation. We hope you will be able to take advantage of this helpful information. Please call today to let us know you are coming.