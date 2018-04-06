Alzheimer’s Information Presentation at Sunrise Terrace

In cooperation with the Burlington, Iowa, office of the Alzheimer’s Association, Sunrise Terrace has arranged to host a public service presentation to bring to the Winfield area the most current information on Alzheimer’s Disease. The speaker’s topic is in the area of knowing and recognizing the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease, and related disorders.

As the US population continues to age, and to enjoy longer lives, the prevalence of age-related memory disorders is expected to rise. The speaker will provide information to help identify if changes in behavior are the result of normal aging, or are indicators of a more serious problem.

It can be helpful to recognize the signs of difficulty early , and to identify treatment options. As with other diseases, early diagnosis and treatment may help delay the onset or reduce the effects of the disease.

Caregivers sometimes find themselves overwhelmed with changes in the relationship, to the point that it becomes challenging to continue. Having access to information, including coping strategies, can remove some of the anxiety that often accompanies the behavioral changes.

The time and date are 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 12, at Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 706 West Central Avenue in Winfield. There is no charge for this presentation, and there is nothing to buy. We invite anyone interested to take advantage of this helpful information. So that we can prepare space, materials, and refreshments, please call 319-257-3303 to reserve your seat(s).