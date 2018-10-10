ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S®

IN BURLINGTON IOWA TO JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE DISEASE

Participants to Raise Critically Needed Awareness and

Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

BURLINGTON, IA – The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Southeast Iowa residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on Saturday, October 13 at the Port of Burlington.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

“Raising funds and donating to help defeat Alzheimer’s and dementia is an important aspect of this event, but it is so much more than that – it instills HOPE” said Michelle Kelman, Senior Development Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association.

In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy Silent Auction Baskets, Rock Garden, Tribute Wall, Purplest Pet Contest and Doggie Dugout. Special Guests and appearances made by: Happy the Dalmatian, Disney Princess, BHS Band & Cheerleaders, Burlington Steamboat Days Sweethearts, McGruff the Crime Dog and Singer / Song Writer Amy Locke! Kids Activities, Yard Games, Pinned It Creations Make and Take Activities and more!

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Iowa alone, there are more than 64,000 people living with Alzheimer’s alone and over 137,000 caregivers.

Register today. Make a difference. Find more information on the event, sign up as a team captain, donate to the cause, volunteer, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.