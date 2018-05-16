Alumni Honored at Newspapers in Education 2018 Teacher of the Year – New Education Programs to Launch at IW

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce that alumni of Iowa Wesleyan University’s education department represented 19% of the nominees at the annual 2018 Newspaper in Education Teacher of the Year awards held in Burlington, Iowa on April 27, 2018.

Nominees from the Burlington School District include Teresa Heitmeier, Stacy Heckenber, Sky Polson, and Tracy Burgus from the Aldo Leopold Middle School; Melissa Carlson, Jennifer Mehaffy and Stacia Shirey from Edward Stone Middle School; Heather Hayes, Annette Mosbach, and Barbara Krieger from Burlington High School; and Courtney Carlson and Niki Kerr from North Hill Elementary.

Nominees from four other school districts were also recognized. From Fort Madison, Mary Hellige at Lincoln Elementary; from Danville, Gail Kunch at Danville Jr/Sr High School; from West Burlington, Vern Reed, and from Mount Pleasant, Deb Vroom at Wisdom Quest Alternative School.

Stacia Shirey, a seventh grade teacher at Edward Stone Elementary in Burlington, received the Teacher of the Year Award given by The Hawkeye. Shirey earned her teaching degree in 2006 from Iowa Wesleyan University. (Attached are photos of Stacia Shirey with her colleagues Deb Bruech and Pam Broeker.)

“We were excited to learn that so many of our alumni were being honored this year from our education programs,” said Dr. DeWayne Frazier, vice president of academic affairs at the university. “This is especially exciting right now as the State of Iowa Board of Education approved our request to offer secondary education content endorsements at the University. Fall of 2018, we will offer our 5-12 secondary science education program. The time is right for people to consider us for their teacher licensure needs as the institution is also prepared to launch our first graduate in education program as well.”

To learn more about the education programs at Iowa Wesleyan University, please visit www.iw.edu/education.