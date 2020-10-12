Altercation in State Park

On October 11, at approximately 12:40PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a disturbance that was taking place at the campground in Geode State Park. After an investigation, it was found that Nicholas Lee Lerud (32 years of age) of Danville, Iowa, had caused a physical altercation to other individuals he had been camping with at the time. As a result, Nicholas was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct – Fighting or Violent behavior, both being Simple Misdemeanors. The New London Police Departed assisted with this incident.