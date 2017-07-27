Alliant Planned Power Outage

Residents of Wayland and surrounding rural areas may experience power outages tonight due to work on the power grid.

Justin Foss with Alliant Energy explained work is being done to upgrade the system beginning at 10 p.m. Approximately 1,000 customers in the city of Wayland and the immediate surrounding rural areas will be impacted.

Foss says the work was originally planned for Wednesday night but due to the rain and the need for sump pumps in some homes, Alliant postponed the work to Thursday night. Alliant contacted customers affected by this who have current phone numbers listed on their accounts. The work is expected to be done by 1 a.m. Friday.