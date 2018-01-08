Alliant Energy promotes Iowa One Call Excavator Safety Awareness Program

Contractors, excavators, builders, landscapers, municipal and utility workers encouraged to attend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – January 05, 2018 – Alliant Energy is participating in the Iowa One Call 2018 Excavator Safety Awareness Programs. Every year, between January and March, Iowa One Call holds a series of safety meetings throughout the state. These meetings promote safe digging practices and emphasize the importance of calling 811 before you dig.

Contractors, excavators, builders, landscapers, municipal and utility workers are encouraged to attend. Each meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. with a meal, followed by a safety-focused program, and wraps up with door prizes at 1:45 p.m. There is no fee to participate, but attendees must register online at iowaonecall.com. Training sessions in January and February are below. Meetings in March will be announced later.

Date Community Venue Address

01-09-18

Johnston

Stoney Creek Inn

5291 Stoney Creek Ct

01-11-18

Marshalltown

Best Western Regency

3303 S Center St

01-16-18

Carroll

Santa Maria Vineyard

Conference Center

218 W 6th St

01-18-18

Osceola

Lakeside Casino/Hotel

777 Casina Drive

01-23-18

Cedar Falls

Hilton Garden Inn

7213 Nordic Dr

01-25-18

Fort Dodge

Starlite Village Inn

1518 Third Ave

01-30-18

Moravia

Honey Creek Inn

12633 Resort Dr / Lake Rathbun

02-01-18

Cedar Rapids

Best Western Longbranch Hotel

90 Twist Town Rd NE

02-06-18

Council Bluffs

Mid America Center

1 Arena Way

02-08-18

Red Oak

Red Coach Inn

1200 Senate Ave

02-15-18

Spencer

Clay County Regional Events Center

800 W 18th St

To learn more about Alliant Energy’s pipelines and safety measures, visit alliantenergy.com/pipelinesafety, or call 1-800-ALLIANT

To learn more about Alliant Energy's pipelines and safety measures, visit alliantenergy.com/pipelinesafety, or call 1-800-ALLIANT

