Alliant Energy promotes Iowa One Call Excavator Safety Awareness Program
Contractors, excavators, builders, landscapers, municipal and utility workers encouraged to attend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – January 05, 2018 – Alliant Energy is participating in the Iowa One Call 2018 Excavator Safety Awareness Programs. Every year, between January and March, Iowa One Call holds a series of safety meetings throughout the state. These meetings promote safe digging practices and emphasize the importance of calling 811 before you dig.
Contractors, excavators, builders, landscapers, municipal and utility workers are encouraged to attend. Each meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. with a meal, followed by a safety-focused program, and wraps up with door prizes at 1:45 p.m. There is no fee to participate, but attendees must register online at iowaonecall.com. Training sessions in January and February are below. Meetings in March will be announced later.
Date Community Venue Address
01-09-18
Johnston
Stoney Creek Inn
5291 Stoney Creek Ct
01-11-18
Marshalltown
Best Western Regency
3303 S Center St
01-16-18
Carroll
Santa Maria Vineyard
Conference Center
218 W 6th St
01-18-18
Osceola
Lakeside Casino/Hotel
777 Casina Drive
01-23-18
Cedar Falls
Hilton Garden Inn
7213 Nordic Dr
01-25-18
Fort Dodge
Starlite Village Inn
1518 Third Ave
01-30-18
Moravia
Honey Creek Inn
12633 Resort Dr / Lake Rathbun
02-01-18
Cedar Rapids
Best Western Longbranch Hotel
90 Twist Town Rd NE
02-06-18
Council Bluffs
Mid America Center
1 Arena Way
02-08-18
Red Oak
Red Coach Inn
1200 Senate Ave
02-15-18
Spencer
Clay County Regional Events Center
800 W 18th St
To learn more about Alliant Energy’s pipelines and safety measures, visit alliantenergy.com/pipelinesafety, or call 1-800-ALLIANT
Alliant Energy Corporation’s Iowa utility subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy. The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and provides electric service to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas service to 220,000 retail customers. The employees of Alliant Energy focus on delivering the energy solutions and exceptional service their customers and communities expect – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNT and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.
