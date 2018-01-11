Alliant Energy offers college Innovation Scholarships

Twenty-five $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in Iowa and Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – January 9, 2018 – Alliant Energy is seeking applications for its 2018 Innovation Scholarships. Twenty-five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to the winners.

To qualify, applicants must be age 24 or younger and a dependent child of a current customer, or current customers themselves, of one of Alliant Energy’s utility subsidiaries (Interstate Power and Light or Wisconsin Power and Light).

Award selection is based on the submission of a 300-word essay about an innovative idea to solve a problem within the student’s community using science, technology, engineering and/or math. Other selection criteria include participation in a leadership role in community service activities and volunteer work, academic grade point average, and standardized test scores.

Application deadline is February 15. For more information or to apply, visit scholarsapply.org/alliantenergyinnovation.