Allen Wayne Overlander

Allen Wayne Overlander, 80, of Stockport, Iowa passed away on December 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 22, 1940 to Henry and Mildred Headley Overlander on the family farm southeast of Stockport. Allen graduated from Stockport High School and Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville. He married Elaine Barnett on August 31, 1958, they later divorced. He married Carol Shore on December 6, 1973.

Allen started his career in farm equipment sales in Colorado, Wyoming and Iowa. He returned to Stockport in 1974 to farm. Allen was a longtime board member of the Stockport United Methodist Church where he also attended, Spencer Cemetery, and Stockport Senior Citizen Housing. He enjoyed farming, business, and Iowa Hawkeye Basketball and was a longtime season ticket holder. Most of all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; four children, Rod (Linda) Overlander of Denton, Texas, Kim Hanson of Dumont, Iowa, Jeri (Jim) Beverlin of Muscatine, Iowa, and Steve Shore; seven grandchildren, Will (Chelsea) Overlander of Denton, Texas, Clarke Overlander of Argyle, Texas, Zac (Amanda) Hanson of Waterloo, Iowa, Lucas Hanson of Seattle, Washington, Chad Beverlin of Brooklyn, New York, Brian (Beth) Beverlin of Davenport, Iowa; a brother, Maurice (Nancy) Overlander of Osage Beach, Missouri; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Overlander; and son-in-law, Mike Hanson.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Spencer Cemetery northeast of Stockport, Iowa with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stockport United Methodist Church, Spencer Cemetery or Morris Park. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.