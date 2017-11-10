Allen Craig

Allen Ray Craig, 81, of New London, died Thursday, November 09, 2017 at home. Visitation for Mr. Craig will begin at noon, Friday at Elliott Chapel with the family present to receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 18th at Calvary Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant.

Cremation has been accorded and private family inurnment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. A memorial has been established in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.