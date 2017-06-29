Allan Strawhacker

Allan D. Strawhacker, 74, of Newark, Delaware, formerly of New London, died January 28, 2017. Friends and family are invited for food and fellowship at The Filling Station, 304 E. Main, New London, beginning at 1:00 pm. Saturday July 1st. There will be a celebration program with a time for sharing at 3:00 to honor Allan’s life. A memorial has been established for technology at H.J. Nugen Public Library, New London. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting with arrangements.